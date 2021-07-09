City boil-water order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The Boil Water Order Issued for 32 - 56 Sandra Avenue and 4, 6 & 8 Terrace West Way in the City of Plattsburgh has been lifted.
Town boil-water order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — Effective July 8, the Town of Plattsburgh Water & Wastewater Department, with Clinton County Department of Health approval, is lifting the Boil Water Order that was in place for the following locations:
All of Cumberland Head expect for Firehouse Lane, Fiske Lane and Calbi Way.
If you have any questions regarding this issue please call the Town of Plattsburgh: 518-562-6890, or the Clinton County Department of Health: 518-565-4870.
Library announces new hours
AUSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Forks recently released new hours of operation.
The library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays: , 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Child-Care Center has re-K opening
PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh Child Care Center, also known as the “Sibley” program, has an opening in its 2021-2022 Pre-K class.
The Pre-K curriculum meets the New York State Education Department’s Prekindergarten Learning Standards.
Eligible children must turn 4 years old by Dec. 1, 2021.
The program operates Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Participating families also have the option of enrolling their children in the 2022 Summer Program.
Enrollment is open to families of both the campus and area community.
For more information, call the Child Care Center Office at 518-564-2274.
Schuyler Falls Town Board meeting rescheduled
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board has rescheduled a regular meeting.
The meeting originally scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m. will now take place on July 19 at 6 p.m.
It will be open to the public.
