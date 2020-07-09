Town board to hold meeting
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Town Board will hold a special meeting at the Town Municipal Building, 78 Higby Road in Chazy Lake on July 14 at 4:30 p.m.
The board will discuss accepting a bid proposal and awarding the contract for emergency repairs to the Lyon Mountain Wastewater system.
Due to COVID-19, very limited attendance, masks and social distancing are required. For information, contact the Town Offices at 518-492-7541 extension 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.