Board to hold re-organizational meeting
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold its Reorganizational and Regular Meeting on July 14 at 6 p.m. in the Distance Learning Center at the Middle School/High School.
The re-organizational meeting will begin with election of the Board of Education President and Vice-President as well as appointments of District officials and other appointments for the 2020-2021 school year.
An Executive session will follow and will begin immediately following the reorganizational meeting.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public via WebEx. The WebEx event can be accessed by the public by computer at tinyurl.com/ycd2h3rm.
The event password is cAeRcfhn464 and access code 129 724 7030 . The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Health Board set to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Health will meet at the Clinton County Health Department. 133 Margaret St., 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Plattsburgh, July 20 at 7 p.m.
This meeting will not be open to the public.
Members of the public that would like to express their concerns/comments can do so by emailing them health@clintoncountygov.com.
Requests to address the Board of Health must be received two working days prior to meeting at health@clintoncountygov.com.
Village board to hold special meeting
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board will hold a special meeting on July 14 at 4 p.m. at the Village Offices.
The board will discuss employee policies.
Lake Shore Road to be closed on days next week
CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Highway Department is advising residents of Chazy and Champlain that portions of Lake Shore Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 15 and 16.
Work will be conducted between North Farm Road and State Route 9B.
Work session rescheduled
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls town work session scheduled for July 7 at 6 p.m. has been rescheduled for July 13 at 6 p.m.
Budget workshop scheduled
AUSABLE — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ausable-Chesterfield-Keeseville Joint Fire District will hold a budget workshop on July 21 at 6 p.m., prior to their regular meeting at the Keeseville fire station.
All meetings are open to the public.
