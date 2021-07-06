City to continue fire hydrant testing
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 2 starting today.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday following this date until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Adirondack Lane, Broad Street, Dennis Avenue, Draper Avenue, George Angell Drive, Joyce Court, Leonard Avenue, Lincoln Lane, Marcy Lane, Ollivetti Place, Park Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Rugar Street and Sanborn Avenue.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
Malone school board schedules meetings
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. today.
It will hold a regular and a reorganizational meeting in the Franklin Academy Library.
Peru school board to hold meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its reorganizational and regular monthly meetings today at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m., respectively.
The meetings will be held in the high school community room.
For the regular meeting, it is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:15 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public and all current school district COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
Anticipated topics include the approval of BOCES Services, officer elections and appointment of personnel.
The agendas will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
A recording of the meeting will also be available on the district's website at a later time.
Housing board sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on July 21 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held via zoom and in person at the PHA Administrative Offices.
