Adirondack Health offering off-peak clinic hours for COVID-19 testing
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health will continue to offer off-peak hours for testing at Adirondack Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic in Saranac Lake.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, by appointment.
The COVID clinic is otherwise open, by appointment, for drive-up testing and sick visits 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The mobile testing clinic will be at Long Lake Central School, 20 School Rd., Long Lake, on July 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, please contact your primary care provider or the COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies.
Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing.
Individuals without health insurance will still be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a nasopharyngeal (sinus) swab, with the option to also have blood drawn to check for the presence of the COVID-19 antibody.
Adirondack Health’s expanded testing efforts will continue for the foreseeable future, subject to the continued availability of COVID-19 test kits. For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
BOCES board holding virtual meeting
MALONE — A virtual special meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties will be held at 4 p.m. on July 7.
For information on how to attend the virtual meetings, visit the FEH BOCES website at www.fehb.org.
The group will also hold an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. on July 16 at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
School board holding reorganizational meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a re-organizational meeting on July 7.
Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes;
Board agenda documents will go live on July 5 at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Any comments slated for the Good of the Cause can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
A stream of the meeting can be found at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on live stream.
School board to hold meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education would hold an organizational board meeting at 6 p.m. on July 7 in the high school library. I
tems on the agenda include financial reports, personnel appointments and approval of policies.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
County legislature to meet remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet via teleconference on July 8 at 5:15 p.m.
A link for the public to call in will be available on the county’s website, clintoncountygov.com, at approximately 5 p.m. that day.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: authorizing contract with Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, authorizing contract amendment with New York State Office of Community Renewal and Housing Trust Fund Corporation and authorizing the purchasing agent to solicit bids for various yearly supplies and services.
