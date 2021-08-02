Peru BOE to hold special meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 6 p.m. in the High School Community Room. The board is anticipated to almost immediately convene in Executive Session to conduct employment interviews for a principal vacancy for Peru Elementary. At this time, no other district business is anticipated for this meeting, the board said.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website at perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed. The public may only view the open/public sessions of the meeting. Executive Session is not available for viewing/attendance.
Price Chopper/Market 32 issues product recall
SCHENECTADY – Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw with UPC 2 07177 00000 sold only in the seafood department.
The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product.
Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.
For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.
