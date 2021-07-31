Chazy Rural school board to meet
CHAZY — The CCRS Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Aug. 2.
An executive session is anticipated to discuss matters pertaining to the employment history of a particular person or persons, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension dismissal, or removal of a particular person.
Energy board to meet
CLINTON — The Churubusco Alternate Energy Board holding a regular meeting on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Clinton Town Hall Office at 23 Smith St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.