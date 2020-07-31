Town board meeting scheduled
PERU — There will be an emergency meeting held at Peru Town Hall on August 3 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a personnel matter.
The majority of discussion will take place during an executive session.
Board of education holding regular meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education is set to meet in the High/Middle School Library on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda include bid awards and capital project updates.
Visit nccscougar.org for a complete agenda.
School board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on August 7 at 7:45 a.m. in the Learning Theater to review the May Financial Reports.
Artist development grant program opens
WESTPORT — The Essex County Arts Council has announced its Artist Career Development Grant Program for 2020.
This program is designed to support Essex County artists of all disciplines with a specific project or opportunity that will provide a significant impact and expansion to their art career. Artists can apply for grants up to $500.
Examples of eligible activities and expenses include participation in an event, conference or workshop that will help bring your career to a new level, documentation of work, rental of materials or equipment, exhibitions, mentorships, travel or accommodation costs, technical support, promotion, registration or non-degree based tuition fees. The request must be related to a specific opportunity.
Applicants are invited to submit proposals by Tuesday, September 15 for opportunities from November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021.
For full information please visit the “grants” page at www.EssexCountyArts.org or email admin@essexcountyarts.org for more information.
Board workshop to be held
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for Monday, August 24 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss all town sewer projects, and it will take place at Peru Town Hall.
Songs at Mirror Lake Music Series cancels season and postpones 15th Anniversary
LAKE PLACID — The Songs at Mirror Lake Music Series has announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 15th Anniversary of the music series is cancelled.
The organizers had been planning a modified series consisting of three weekly drive-in style concerts that would meet COVID-19 protocols, but, due to the rising number of cases, travel restrictions, New York State quarantine regulations and general health and safety surrounding the pandemic, the organizers have decided to cancel and celebrate the 15th Anniversary season next summer.
Songs at Mirror Lake Music Series is excited to bring music to the people of the Adirondack region in a safe and socially responsible manner in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.