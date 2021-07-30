School district accepting disabled students
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District is eager to locate and serve disabled students who live within its boundaries, a press release said.
The District is responsible for maintaining a roster of all disabled students from birth to 21 years of age. The roster includes any disabled condition, including emotional, intellectual or mental.
The list provides the School Board with the necessary information to plan staffing and funding to serve the disabled population.
Parents who suspect their child may have a disabling condition may call the District Office at 518-963-4456 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Elizabethtown town board to meet
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Board will hold a special meeting on Aug. 3.
The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. to adopt an airborne disease prevention plan, as mandated by the state.
The public is welcome.
Museums to open
PLATTSBURGH — The War of 1812 Museum and the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum will open Aug 4 for the 2021 season.
The museums will be open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., from August through the end of October.
Northeastern Clinton district to hold meeting
CHAMPLAIN — There will be a regular meeting of the Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education on Aug. 4.
The meeting will be in the Middle/High School Library at 6 p.m. for position appointments, and capital project updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org online for the complete agenda.
Peru town board to hold workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board will be holding a workshop on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. at the Peru Town Hall.
The discussion item will be the Town of Peru’s Sewer Upgrade Project.
