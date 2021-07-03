Saranac Lake fireworks scheduled
SARANAC LAKE — The Village of Saranac Lake will host a July 4th fireworks show, set to take place Sunday at dusk.
The fireworks show will take place at the usual spot on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake, just off shore from Prescott and Riverfront Parks along River Street in Saranac Lake.
Prior to the start of the show, around 8:30 p.m., River Street from the intersection with Church Street, will be closed to all traffic. This will include River Street to Lake Flower Avenue and Shepard Aveue at River Street.
The Village of Saranac Lake Department of Public Works will be installing detour signs so motorists can find an alternate route. As a reminder, there is no parking allowed at the Lake Flower Boat Launch, and all boaters must remain clear of the floating barge where the fireworks will be set off.
City adjusts refuse collection schedule
PLATTSBURGH — Due to the July 4th holiday, there is a change in the refuse collection schedule for the City of Plattsburgh.
There will be no collections done by the Department of Public Works throughout the City on Monday, July 5.
For the week of Monday, July 5, Monday's collection will be done on Tuesday, and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday's collections will be done on their regularly scheduled days.
Willsboro school board schedules meeting
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will be holding a re-organizational meeting and a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on July 6.
The meetings will be held in the Conference Room and will be open to the public.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its reorganizational and regular monthly meetings on Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. respectively.
The meetings will be held in the High School Community Room. For the regular meeting, it is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:15 p.m. start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public and all current school district COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
Moriah school board to hold organizational meeting
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting on July 8.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
A full meeting agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
