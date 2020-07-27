School board to hold virtual meeting

CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Central School District Board of Education will be holding a remote meeting over WebEx at 7 p.m. Monday.

The public can access the meeting online at tinyurl.com/y3bjcfc8 using meeting number: 129 399 8081 and meeting password: Bulldogs. 

Further information can be found at the district website, chateaugaycsd.org.

Board to hold reopening meeting

BEEKMANTOWN — The Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on July 28 at 6:15 p.m. in the Learing Theater without members of the public.

Agenda items include a presentation on draft school reopening plans and issues and the adoption of the revised 2020-2021 school calendar.

To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ online for the public access call in number.

A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.

Portion of road to close

AUSABLE — A portion of Hallock Hill Road in AuSable will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 28.

The closure is occurring to complete culvert replacement work and related drainage improvements between Lakeview Meadows Road and Taylor Hill Road. 

 

