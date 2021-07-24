Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at the district office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Agenda items include the appointments of individuals.
A complete agenda will be available at saranac.org.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask.Brushton to host rabies vaccine clinic
BRUSHTON — Franklin County Public Health will hold a Rabies Clinic at the Brushton Fire Department on Wednesday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Preregistration is now open for the clinic. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/5xrx69ub.
If you need assistance with preregistration, please call 518-729-7292 between 5 and 8 p.m.
Every dog, cat (even indoor pets) and ferret 3 months of age or older requires vaccination, according to a news release.
A one-year vaccine will be administered. Ferrets must be vaccinated each year.
All pets must be controlled by an adult and must be on a leash or in a carrier and organizers ask for only one cat to be kept in each carrier.
Bring proof of previous Rabies vaccination, if available. A $5 donation is appreciated.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
The meeting will be held in the Franklin Academy Library.
Agenda items include staff appointments and the approval of the 2021-22 tax warrant and 2021-22 school tax lexy & rates.
It is expected that the Board of Education will conduct an Executive Session for one half hour. The Business portion of the meeting may commence at 7:30 P.M.
