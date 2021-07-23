CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for July 27.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the IAM Building.
The meeting is open to the public.
Stretch of road in Mooers to be closed
MOOERS — The Clinton County Highway Superintendent is advising residents that a stretch of Woods Falls Road in the Town of Mooers will be closed soon.
The portion between Box 970 and Box 985 of that road will be closed from Monday, July 26, to Thursday, July 29 to replace a large culvert.
Local traffic only will be permitted, and a detour will be in place.
Village of Dannemora to flush hydrants
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Department of Public Works will be flushing the fire hydrants on July 27 and 28.
During the flushing process, there may be a slight discoloration of the water caused by sediment or rust being flushed from the water mains.
If you do experience discoloration in your water service, don’t be alarmed, the village said; your water will clear up once it is run for a short time.
Should you experience rusty colored water,its suggested that you run the cold water from the faucet nearest to the water meter (laundry tub, outside faucet) to flush the service.
On days there is flushing, its recommended to not do laundry. Possible discoloration in the water can stain light colored clothing.
DEC to temporarily close Wilcox Dock and boat launch
PLATTSBURGH — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be conducting maintenance at the Wilcox Dock and Boat Launch in the city of Plattsburgh next week.
The boat launch will be closed for the duration of the project beginning Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29.
DEC Operations staff and the city of Plattsburgh will be fixing a deep pit that formed at the end of the boat launch ramp, known as a power loading hole. Power loading holes happen when a person forcefully drives a boat onto or off a trailer, creating significant propeller wash that erodes the lake bed. These holes are not always visible from the surface and can be dangerous to boaters and damage boats and trailers.
To avoid creating power loading holes or sustaining damage from them, boaters should:
• Always check the end of the ramp for holes and mounds before launching, especially in low water level condition
• Use slightly more than idle speed to load or unload your boat to avoid creating power loading holes
• Use trailer winch to load and unload instead of power loading
Plattsburgh School Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on July 29 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person and will need to wear masks if they have not been vaccinated.
Public session will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. at which time the Board will appoint new and hires, approve summer hours and act on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
The public is welcome to attend. A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Town of Ellenburg to hold hearing, meeting
ELLENBURG — The town of Ellenburg will be holding a public hearing as well as a special meeting on Aug. 17 at Ellenburg Town Hall.
The hearing will be held at 6:30 that day with the purpose of informing the town of the 2019 Town of Ellenburg CDBG program.
The regular monthly meeting will follow this hearing at 7:30 p.m. with the purpose of discussing the review and possibility of renewing the 2021-2022 insurance renewal packet if accepted.
