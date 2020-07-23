School board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting July 23 at 6 p.m.
The main focus will be discussing the draft reopening plan.
The meeting is being held remotely over Google Meet.
The public can view the meeting live online at tinyurl.com/y3fohsz7.
It will also be recorded and available at www.perucsd.org.
School board seeking candidates
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District is seeking residents interested in filling an unexpected vacancy on the Board of Education for the next year.
With Jeffrey Brownell’s resignation as school board member, the Board plans to appoint a replacement to serve until the 2021 Board of Education election next May.
Candidates are asked to submit a letter of interest by August 7, 2020 to the District Clerk, Lake Placid Central School, 50 Cummings Road, Lake Placid, NY 12946 or by email to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.