City to continue fire hydrant flowings
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 8 starting today.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after today until all streets listed below have been completed.
The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Autumn Drive, Bailey Avenue, Beekman Street, Boynton Avenue, Champlain Street, Circle Grove, Cornelia Street, Grace Avenue, Holland Drive, Jerry Drive, Kelvin Lane, Lafayette Street, McMartin Street, Meadowvale Road, Montcalm Avenue, Morrison Avenue, Palmer Street, Ridgewood Drive, Spring Circle, Summer Hill, Tom Miller Road, Truman Court and Woodland Drive.
During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet. Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
