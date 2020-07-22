Town of Black Brook road closure
BLACK BROOK — The Forestdale Road, in the Town of Black Brook, will be closed on July 23 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Town of Black Brook Highway Department will be paving the road during this time frame. If inclement weather exists, the work will be performed on Monday, July 27.
Baby essentials event to be held Saturday
MALONE — United Way of the Adirondacks will be holding a baby essentials distribution event at the St. Joseph's School parking lot July 25.
Free for anyone struggling to afford things like diapers, formula, baby wipes and baby food due to a loss of income ofr a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please remain in vehicle, volunteers will come to you.
Car and craft shows cancelled
ROUSES POINT — The Annual St. Patrick’s Antique & Classic Car Show, planned to be held on Sunday, August 16, has been canceled for this year.
The St. Patrick’s Summer Craft Show, planned to be held in conjunction with the car show, has also been canceled.
Special meeting scheduled
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will hold a special meeting on July 27 at 1 p.m. at the Village Office, 11104 Rt. 9, Champlain.
The purpose of the meeting is to declare the Village of Champlain’s intentions to be Lead Agency in the SEQR review for funding, and any other business that may come before the Board.
The meeting is open to the public.
