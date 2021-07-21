St. Regis school board sets meeting
ST. REGIS FALLS — A special meeting of the St. Regis Falls Board of Education is scheduled July 26.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on July 27.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library at 19 Oak St.
NY Lottery Announces Take 5 Game to Be Drawn Twice Daily
Starting July 26, New Yorkers will be able to play the popular Take 5 game lottery twice daily.
The new draw time at 2:30 p.m. aligns Take 5 with Numbers and Win4, which already draw twice daily. Sales for the newly-added mid-day drawing will close at 2:15 p.m. The daily drawing at 10:30 p.m. will continue as currently scheduled.
The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 8.77. Complete prize and odds information is available on the Lottery’s web site at nylottery.ny.gov.
