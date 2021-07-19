Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
Board members will attend the meeting at the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road, and via Zoom from their homes.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Comments for the Good of the Cause may be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Those will be read during that portion of the meeting.
To livestream the meeting, go to http://www.lpcsd.org/ and click on “live stream.”
