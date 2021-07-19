Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.