Road closure on Steltzer Avenue
PLATTSBURGH — On Monday, July 20, Steltzer Avenue will be closed to all thru traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for guardrail replacement.
Board of education meetings scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a virtual special meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on July 20.
No executive session is anticipated.
Public session will start at 4:30 p.m. at which time the Board will be acting on a capital project bid award, personnel and business items, such as summer work and athletic mergers.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx.
The Public is welcome to attend by using https://bit.ly/3jgFgBO (password: welcome) or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 132 057 8596). The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
The public is welcome to attend. A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
Peru district to hold meetings about new mascot name
PERU — The Peru Central School District has scheduled two superintendent town hall meetings for July 21 and 22 to discuss new mascot options.
The July 21 meeting is open to all current students within the district, while the July 22 meeting will be open to the greater school community.
Both meetings will start at 6 p.m. and will have a maximum capacity of 50 people.
Masks are required.
The meetings will be livestreamed. More information can be found at the district's website and facebook page.
