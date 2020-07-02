Saranac CSD School Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold its re-organization meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 6 via Zoom meetings.
The BOE will elect a president and vice president for the 2020-2021 school year, consider appointments and establish meeting dates.
The regular meeting will follow.
To view a complete agenda and to virtually attend the Zoom meeting, visit saranac.org.
Ticonderoga CSD board meeting July 8
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a a re-organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on July 8.
The meeting will be held remotely.
Visit the district website, www.ticonderogak12.org, for the web link or teleconference number.
Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market gearing up for 2020 season
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2020 season for the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market will start on Saturday July 11 and run through September 26.
The market will operate on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wicker Wood, 1114 Wicker St., near the Walmart entrance and across from Christopher Chevrolet Buick.
Parking is available in the back of property after entering.
“Fortunately, our Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market is open-air, vendor booths are widespread over a large grassy area and our consumers are not crowded in space," stated Matt Courtright, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce CEO. "Our market will follow the guidance of the NYS Agriculture and Markets which introduces new regulations."
Consumers will be required to wear face masks, respect physical distancing and refrain from handling produce/products.
Staff members will wear gloves and masks, maintain distancing and disinfect surfaces frequently.
Toastmasters club to meet virtually
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club will meet remotely on July 7 and 21.
The meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held using Zoom video teleconferencing at this time.
Fort Ticonderoga Digital Campaign: A Virtual Opening continues into summer
TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga is continuing its 2020 Digital Campaign of virtual experiences, including interactive programming, lectures series and at-home educational activities and resources.
This virtual experience is in addition to onsite visitation that was just announced, as Fort Ticonderoga will now be open to the public Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 31.
Information about the digital campaign can be found at fortticonderoga.org.
This year, until otherwise announced, general admission capacity will be capped at 400 visitors per day and advance on-line ticketing is required by visiting www.fortticonderoga.org. During the initial open phase, only exterior spaces will be open to visitors.
