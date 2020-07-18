City parking lot closed
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh will close its Broad Street parking lot at the corner of Broad Street and Durkee Street from Sunday, July 19 through Tuesday, Sept. 1. to complete improvements related to the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Construction work on both the Broad Street parking lot and the new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza at 25 Margaret Street, on the site of the former Glens Falls National Bank building, will commence Monday, July 20.
All individuals currently parked in either the Broad Street lot or the former Glens Falls lot are asked to move their vehicles no later than Saturday night. Vehicles that remain in either lot as of Monday, July 20 will be subject to towing at the expense of the owner.
For those members of the public who use these lots, please utilize other public parking options available during the construction period such as the Durkee Street parking lot, the top level of the parking garage at 14 Durkee Street, known as the Gateway Building, and other available on-street parking.
Businesses located adjacent to the Broad Street parking lot will retain vehicular access to their storefronts via Durkee Street.
These projects will result in a significant increase in the capacity of the Broad Street parking lot and over 100 new public parking spaces in the Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza.
These lots will play an important role in supporting both the city’s overall parking replacement plan and the larger Downtown Revitalization Initiative. In addition, the Broad Street parking lot expansion will also enhance access to the Saranac River.
