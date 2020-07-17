Saranac CSD School Board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.
Agenda items include the approval of CSE recommendations, non-resident students and the appointment of individuals.
The board will contemplate an executive session at the end of the meeting.
The public is encouraged to attend the Zoom meeting. A link and complete agenda are available at saranac.org.
Village board to hold special meeting
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Village Board of Trustees will be having a special meeting on July 22 at 4p.m. to discuss employee policies.
Waste management authority to meet
BOMBAY — The Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority will meet July 22 at 3 p.m.
The regular meeting will take place in the Town of Bombay court/meeting room at 379 Lantry Road, Bombay.
Fire training may cause cloudy water
DANNEMORA — The Fire Department of the Village Of Dannemora will be using the fire hydrants for training on Monday evenings beginning July 27.
Residents may have cloudy water that evening and the next day.
AuSable Forks Free Library open for curbside inter-library loan service
AUSABLE — Patrons may request books, audio CDs and DVD titles through the AuSable Forks Free Library's automated library system available online at ausableforksfreelibrary.com or at the Clinton Essex Franklin Library System’s webpage, cefls.org
Delivery curbside hours are
Patrons may call 518-647-5596 when they arrive and the books will be brought to your car.
Patrons must wear masks to interact with any library staff.
