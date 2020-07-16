Chicken barbecue cancelled
WESTPORT — The chicken barbecue scheduled to be held at the Westport Federated Church today has been postponed out of concern with new positive COVID-19 tests, organizers say.
They plan to reschedule at a later time.
Building to be demolished
KEESEVILLE — There will be a demolition of a grocery store building on Front Street in Keeseville will begin on July 18, the Town of Chesterfield says.
The demolition will continue until it is finished, and heavy trucks will be entering and exiting.
The town advises caution when travelling through the area.
Drive-thru food pantry scheduled
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry on July 22 at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School for all families in need.
The pick-up will start at noon and will last until 3 p.m., or when all of the food is gone.
This no-contact, no-cost food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, along with non-perishable items.
The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunks open. Volunteers will load the food directly into your trunk or the back of your truck.
Board to hold regular meeting
LAKE PLACID — There will be a regular board meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education July 21 at 6:30 p.m.
A motion to go into executive session is anticipated at the end of the meeting to discuss the employment history of a specific employee.
Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes.
Board agenda documents will become live on July 18 online at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Any comments slated for the Good of the Cause can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org.
To view the meeting livestream, visit www.lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
