Balloon release memorial to require biodegradable balloons
PLATTSBURGH — Diana Davies, organizer of the July 18 balloon release in memory of the late Crisie Luebbers, says that participants are asked to use only 100% biodegradable balloons for the event.
Luebbers' death was ruled a homicide last week. Police have charged two people with her murder.
Davies also noted that the Department of Environmental Conservation said that, due to fire risk, Chinese lanterns cannot be used for the event.
Beekmantown school board in search of board member candidate
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District has an opening for an individual willing to volunteer their service for a seat on the Board of Education until May 17, 2022.
Interested individuals should submit a written response to the question “Why you are interested in serving on the Board of Education?” to Joanne Menard, District Clerk by July 31, 2021 by e-mailing menard.joanne@bcsdk12.org or physically mailing their response to Beekmantown Central School District, 37 Eagle Way, West Chazy, NY 12992.
A candidate will be appointed by the majority vote of the Board of Education on August 17, 2021. Candidates may be asked to attend this meeting. The successful candidate will serve on the Hall of Fame Committee.
Qualifications for Member of the Board of Education
• Must be able to read and write.
• Must be a qualified voter of the district; that is, a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age or older, and not adjudged to be an incompetent.
• Must be and have been a resident (but need not be a taxpayer) of the district for a continuous and uninterrupted period of at least one year.
• May not have been removed from any school district office within the preceding year.
• May not reside with another member of the same school board as a member of the same family.
• May not be a current employee of the school board.
• May not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
