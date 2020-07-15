Town board to hold workshop meeting

PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for July 27 at 5 p.m.

The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss continuing IT services.

It will take place at the Peru Town Hall.

Several city roads to close for construction

PLATTSBURGH — As of Monday, July 20, Mason Drive, Turner Court, Stratton Place, Ridgewood Drive, East Gate Drive and University Place will be closed to all thru traffic and all on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for road construction.

This road construction will continue throughout the week.

