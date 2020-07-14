Lake Shore Road to be closed for work
CHAMPLAIN — The Clinton County Highway Department is advising residents of Chazy and Champlain that portions of Lake Shore Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 15 and 16.
Work will be conducted between North Farm Road and State Route 9B.
School board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The annual re-organizational meeting of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet tonight at 6:15 p.m. in the Learing Theater without members of the public.
The board will elect a president and vice president, designate meeting dates and make annual appointments.
The regular meeting will follow, with agenda items including a presentation on state aid, abolishing of positions, appointments, tenure, transfers and reserve funds.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/public
callinnumber/ for the public access call in number.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
School board holding meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
It’s anticipated that the Board will consider personnel appointments, discuss tuition rates, and examine a full range of financial reports.
Members of the public are able to attend with face covering and proper social distancing according to guidelines.
For more information call 518-846-7135.
Toastmasters group to meet remotely
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Toastmasters Club will meet on Aug. 4 and 18.
The meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be held using Zoom video teleconferencing at this time.
Join to learn the art of public speaking.
Email Sharon Bandhold at sharbny@hotmail.com or visit champlainvalley.toastmaster
sclubs.org for more information.
Peru CSD operating Summer Food Service Program
PERU — The Peru CSD has announced its participation in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meal packages containing six days of breakfast and lunch are available this summer to all children 18 years and under, free of charge.
They are available for pick-up at the Peru Elementary-Intermediate Building, Entrance E-31. Pick-Up Dates are scheduled for: July 16, 23, 30 and August 6 from 10:45 a.m. 12:15 p.m.
• From School St., drive past the Tennis Courts and Bus Garage, Turn Left at Stop Sign/Crosswalk, Pull-up next to The Intermediate School Cafeteria-Entrance E-31
• Stay in your car & wear a mask
• Refrigerate contents within 30 minutes
More information is available on the Peru Central School District Website at: www.perucsd.org.
