Chazy school board to meet today
CHAZY — The Chazy Union Free School District Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting, as well as a regular monthly meeting, today.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the CCRS Board Room.
It’s anticipated the board will act on annual organizational appointments, consider a slate of reports and communications, receive a briefing on the use of federal pandemic funding and appoint individuals to various positions.
The meeting is open to the public with mask wearing and social distancing procedures in place.
Altona town court to be closed today
ALTONA — Altona Town Court will not be in session today, July 13.
Chazy Town Planning Board sets meeting
CHAZY — The Chazy Town Planning Board will meet on July 19.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Route 9, Chazy.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss a proposed general store in West Chazy, solar and adult cannabis legislation, and any other business that may be brought forth.
Public hearing for the general store is to be announced at a later date.
Town clerk to be out of office
ALTONA — The Altona Town Clerk, Nikki Bushey, will be out of office from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.
