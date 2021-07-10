Adirondack Health modifies COVID testing hours
SARANAC LAKE — Due to a significant decrease in demand for COVID-19 testing, Adirondack Health has modified the hours of operation at Adirondack Medical Center’s COVID Clinic in Saranac Lake.
Drive-up testing is now available from 8 to 11 a.m. daily as well as noon to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Appointments and pre-registration are still required. To schedule an appointment, call 518-897-2462.
Both PCR (nasal swab) and antibody (blood draw) tests are available.
Adirondack Health will bill the health insurance plans of individuals with specific testing orders from medical providers. Patients will be responsible for the cost of any test performed without a specific order, as well as any associated co-pays and/or deductibles, which are determined by health insurance companies and plans.
All patients and visitors are still required, in accordance with federal CDC guidance, to wear masks in health care facilities.
Essex County housing assistance program seeking input
WILLSBORO — The Housing Assistance Program of Essex County is conducting a resident satisfaction survey in Willsboro this summer.
Many Willsboro residents will be receiving a postcard with the opportunity to win one of four $50 gift certificates at local businesses with a completed survey.
Surveys can be completed online at tinyurl.com/WillsboroSurvey or you can call Angel at 518-873-6888 to complete it over the phone.
Door-to-door surveys will be completed in August for households who haven't already returned a survey.
Ticonderoga school board to hold meetings
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central Shool Board of Education will meet on July 13.
A reorganizational and a regular meeting will be held starting at 5 p.m. in the Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The annual reorganizational meeting of the Beekmantown Central School Board of Education will meet on July 13.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. in the Learing Theater, and the board will elect a president and vice president of the Board of Education, designate meeting dates and make annual appointments.
The regular meeting will continue with agenda items including appointments, retirement, tenure and budget transfers.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at http://www.bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Malone class reunion scheduled
MALONE — The Franklin Academy and St Joseph's Academy of Malone classes of 1976 will hold their 45th class reunion on September 11 has been set at the Malone Amvets clubhouse on Whippleville Road.
Meet and greet will place from 7 to 8 p.m. with music and dancing to follow from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Cost is $15 per person. Those wishing to play golf or tag along with golfers can meet at the Malone Golf Club at 9 a.m. the same day.
Golfers should Facebook message Dan Arnold. Reservations for the reunion or golfing can be made by contacting Kari Grytebust Harrington by August 21st. Email fasj1976@gmail.com.
Details are also at the reunion's public Facebook page (find Franklin Academy and St. Joseph's Class of 1976 45th Reunion").
