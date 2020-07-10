Public hearing scheduled
KEESEVILLE — The Chesterfield Town Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. on July 21.
The hearing will be held at the Town Office at 1 Vine St. in Keeseville, and will hear public comment on the installation of a cell tower on property owned by Greg Atkins off the Burke Road.
Cemetery meeting to be held
KEESEVILLE — The annual meeting of lot owners and heirs of the Evergreen Cemetery Association will be held on August 1 at 10 a.m. at the chapel cemetery.
Officers for the coming year will be elected and matters of importance decided. All are urged to attend.
Peru board to hold re-organizational, regular meeting
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its re-organizational and regular monthly meetings on July 14 at 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.
For the regular meeting, it is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6:30 p.m. start, and that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet.
The public may view the meeting live at https://youtu.be/7R5ukQVljYs.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org.
The regular meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed twenty minutes. Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Public comments may be submitted until noon on July 14. Comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org.
The agendas will be available on the district’s website.
CEFLS Board of Trustees to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System on July 27 at 4:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to virtually attend this Zoom meeting at https://cefls.org/cefls-board with the password CEFLS, or in person at 33 Oak St., Plattsburgh.
Masks are required when attending in person.
School board to meet remotely
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its re-organizational meeting and regular board meeting at 6 p.m. on July 14.
Agenda items include yearly re-org appointments, business and finance and personnel.
The public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, www.willsborocsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes. Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Comment should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on July 14.
