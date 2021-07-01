City council to hold public hearing
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Common Council will hold a public hearing today at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh.
It will be held to receive public comments on a proposed local law P-4, a local law amending chapter 360 “Zoning” of the City Code of the City of Plattsburgh by amending and restating Section 360-26(A) “Off-street parking requirements” in its entirety, as well as maintaining any other Code references thereto.
Town of Jay adjusts meeting schedule
JAY — The Town of Jay work session originally scheduled for Thursday, July 1, has been cancelled.
The regularly scheduled board meeting on July 8 will be held at the Jay Volunteer Fire Department, located at 13029 NYS Route 9N in Jay at 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
Saranac Lake school board to hold meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on July 1.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library.
City school board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a meeting of the Plattsburgh City School Board of Education on July 1 at the Duken School Building.
The public is allowed to attend in person while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks if they have not been vaccinated. There may be limited space due to social distancing requirements.
Public session will start at approximately 7 a.m. at which time the Board will appoint new and summer hires, discuss the District Safety Plan, and act on other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
The public is welcome to attend. A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm.
City announces on-street parking restrictions for holiday weekend
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of the July 4th Holiday Celebrations, there will be no on-street parking allowed on the south-side of Durand Street or Lorraine Street, from Sailly Avenue to Cumberland Avenue.
This parking restriction will begin as of 8 a.m. on Friday, July 2 and will end at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
City announces July 4th parade street closures
PLATTSBURGH — Numerous streets will be closed off during the City of Plattsburgh's Fourth of July Parade this Sunday.
Floats will depart from the corner of Hamilton Street and Club Road at 1pm. The parade will proceed down Jay Street to Bridge Street to City Hall Place carrying on over the bridge along Cumberland Ave and ending at Wilcox Dock.
Below is a list of street closures to be in place from 12:30 p.m. until the end of the parade:
• Intersection at Fort Brown Drive and Club Road
• Intersection of Route 9 and Hamilton Street
• Intersection of Hamilton Street and MacDonough Street
• Intersection of Macomb and Jay Street
• Intersection of Bridge Street and MacDonough Street
• Intersection of Pike Street and Bridge Street
• Intersection of Rt. 9 to Bridge Street
• Intersection of Durkee Street to Broad Street
• City Hall Place
• Both one ways on Trinity Park
• Intersection of Miller Street and Rt. 3
• Intersection of Sailly Avenue and Cumberland Ave
• Intersection of Lorraine Street and Cumberland Ave
• Intersection of Durand Street and Cumberland Ave
• Intersection of Cedar Lane and Cumberland Ave
• Intersection of Kellogg and Cumberland Ave
• Intersection of Margaret Street and Cumberland Ave
City Hall Place and both one ways on Trinity Park will also be closed starting at 7 p.m. for the fireworks show, reopening once fireworks have finished.
Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Lake Placid school board sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — There will be a reorganizational meeting of the Lake Placid Central School Board of Education on July 6.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Board agenda documents can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Comments slated for the Good of the Cause can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net, and emails will be read during the meeting.
A livestream of the meeting can be found at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Northern Adirondack school board schedules meeting
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack School Board will meet on July 6.
The re-organizational and regular board meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the Middle/High School Auditorium.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board of Education will hold a reorganizational meeting and regular meeting of the board of education on July 7.
The meeting will be held in the middle/high school library at 5:15 p.m.
Items on agenda will include the annual election of board of education officers, annual appointment of officers and other appointments, annual fund authorizations, bus purchases, policy updates.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit www.nccscougar.org online for the complete agenda.
Town of Plattsburgh now selling hunting and fishing licenses
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Clerk’s office has announced that it is now able to provide New York State citizens with their hunting and fishing licenses once again.
Kevin Patnode had done the work to become a license issuing agent in 2020 but once Katie Kalluche was appointed Town Clerk in May of this year, she had to re-certify with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to become a License Issuing Agent, a release from the town said.
During Free Fishing Days/Weekends, anyone can fish the fresh waters of New York State and no fishing license is required! All other freshwater fishing regulations still apply. Please refer to www.dec.ny.gov for the list of regulations.
The remaining Free Fishing weekends for New York State are listed below:
· September 25, 2021
· November 11, 2021
Residents can utilize this service at the Town Government building at the Town Clerk’s window at 151 Banker Road in Plattsburgh.
The office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday evenings until 5:30 p.m.
Village of Rouses Point looking for comprehensive plan input
ROUSES POINT — Rouses Point Village has formed a Comprehensive Plan Committee to develop a comprehensive plan for the future of the village.
The committee is in the process of seeking funding to help with the project. As a first step, to better understand how people feel about the village and what the vision may be, the committee has created a survey for residents and visitors to complete.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MNX6389 or on the Village of Rouses Point homepage (rousespointny.com).
For people who do not have computer access, there are public computers at the Dodge Memorial Library, where staff can help with access to the survey. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Dodge Memorial Library, Lakeside Coffee, and the village office.
Town of Jay requesting residents submit broadband information
JAY — Essex County is requesting that all town supervisors reach out to residents who are without broadband or experiencing inadequate broadband connections, so Jay Town Supervisor Archie Depo is asking any town resident that falls into these categories to please contact his office with their name, physical address and a contact number where they can be reached.
This information will be forwarded to Essex County for use when applying for the grant. You can submit your information either by calling 518-647-2204 x101 or by email to supervisorsclerk@townofjayny.gov.
Malone class reunions scheduled
MALONE — The Franklin Academy and St Joseph's Academy classes of 1976 of Malone will hold their 45th reunion in September.
The event will be held on Sept. 11 at the Malone Amvets clubhouse on Whippleville Road.
Meet and greet will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., with music and dancing will follow with Mountain Music DJ & Photography playing from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost is $15 or $30 per couple.
Those wishing to play golf or tag along with golfers can meet at the Malone Golf Club at 9 a.m. the same day. Golfers can Facebook message Dan Arnold. Reservations for the reunion or golfing can be made by contacting Kari Grytebust Harrington by August 21. Email fasj1976@gmail.com for more information.
Details are at the reunion's public Facebook page (find "Franklin Academy and St. Joseph's Class of 1976 45th Reunion").
