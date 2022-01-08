Peru to hold self-test kit distribution
PERU — The Town of Peru will be receiving 200 iHome COVID-19 self-test kits and masks from New York State for its residents.
A drive-through pickup will take place from 10 a.m. to noon (unless supplies run out sooner) on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Peru Vol. Fire Department, 753 Bear Swamp Road.
Distribution is on a first come, first served basis, and those who attend must wear masks.
There is a limit of one box of test kits and five masks per car.
Saranac distributes self-test kits
SARANAC — The Town of Saranac received an allotment of COVID-19 self-test kits Thursday.
Supervisor Tim Napper said the town is utilizing a sign-up sheet asking for a name and address within the town when people come in to get them.
"As the test kits are in short supply, we are limiting how many each resident can obtain," he said. "There is no absolute limit but we are trying to ensure they do the most good."
Napper noted the supply of masks is much larger and the town plans to honor any reasonable request for those supplies. Residents can contact the town at 518-293-6666.
AuSable distributes test kits, masks
AuSABLE — The Town of AuSable has received a limited supply of KN95 masks and at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Supervisor Sandy Senecal said any resident in need of a test kit or mask can contact the town at 518-834-9052 to arrange pickup while supplies last.
Peru Town Board to meet
PERU — The Town of Peru Board will hold its 2022 organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the Peru Town Hall, 3036 N. Main St.
That will be followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 via Webex, the link for which can be accessed on the district's website.
Due to COVID-related health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend the meeting in-person.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes, and comments will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Comments should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org by 5 p.m. Jan. 11 and will be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way.
Agenda items include resignations, appointments, retirements, financial reports and grants.
A complete agenda is available at bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 in the legislative chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St.
Resolutions to be acted upon include authorizing the purchasing agent to solicit bids for a pickup truck, approving appointment to the Clinton County Workforce Development Board and approving the Clinton County investment policy for 2022.
Meetings are open to the public. COVID-19 protocols are in place.
