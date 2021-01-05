Village reminds residents of parking ban
DANNEMORA — Residents of the Village of Dannemora are reminded that an overnight parking ban went into effect Nov. 1, 2020, and runs until April 30.
Any vehicle found parked on the village streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. will receive a $50 parking ticket.
Housing board will not meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will not meet in the month of January.
Its next meeting will be held on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. via Zoom videoconferencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.