AuSable Valley CSD accept pre-K applications
AuSABLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District’s pre-k program is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year.
Pre-K students should live in the district and be four years old on or before Dec. 1, 2022.
Applications are available at avcs.org/pre-k-program/, the main offices at the elementary schools or at the District Office in Clintonville.
All applications are due by Friday, May 6. Those with questions should contact pre-K coordinator Kevin Hulbert via email at hulbert.kevin@avcsk12.org or by phone at 518-834-2800 ext. 3320.
Beekmantown school board committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education's Audit Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 in the conference room at the district offices, 37 Eagle Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the November and December financial reports.
Northern Adirondack school board to hold budget work session
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold its second budget work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 in the Middle/High School Auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11.
The full agenda is available at nacs1.org.
Meetings are open to the public. All attendees must wear face masks and respect social distancing requirements.
Franklin Academy trustees accept scholarship applications
MALONE — The Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy is accepting applications for two post-graduate scholarships.
The Alfred A. Hartmann Sr. Medical Scholarship may be awarded to a student or students who currently reside in Franklin County who are currently in or entering medical school.
The Hon. Robert G. Main Sr. and Hon. Robert G. Main Jr. Legal Scholarship may be awarded to a student or students currently in or entering law school who reside in the Fourth Judicial District, with primary consideration being given to Franklin County residents.
Applications for either scholarship must be submitted in writing no later than April 15 to: Academic Board of Trustees of Franklin Academy, Scholarship Committee, c/o P.O. Box 44, Malone, N.Y. 12953.
Applications may be in letter or resume form and should set forth information concerning academic performance at the undergraduate and graduate level, as appropriate, together with the applicant’s basis for seeking an award, and plans or aspirations upon graduation, particularly with respect to plans to return to the North Country to practice upon the completion of their education and training.
Any references should accompany an application, in separately sealed envelopes, and should not be submitted separately. Applications will become the property of the trustees and will not be returned.
The scholarships will be awarded at ceremonies at Franklin Academy in Malone in June.
