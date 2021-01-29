Boil water order lifted
PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order that was issued in the City of Plattsburgh for 97 through 122 Prospect Avenue, 2 through 14 Mason Drive and 1 through 12 Turner Court has been lifted.
Land trust to hold presentation, trip
KEENE — The Adirondack Land Trust will host an online discussion and a field trip showcasing the Northern Forest Atlas, a collection of graphic tools for naturalists of all abilities.
At 10 a.m. on Feb. 9, Northern Forest Atlas Director Jerry Jenkins will present a virtual introduction to the atlas’s free online resources, including photographs, videos and other digital tools.
To learn more and to register for the online event, see adirondacklandtrust.org/events.
At 10 a.m. on Feb. 20, Adirondack Land Trust staff and two Northern Forest Atlas volunteers will lead winter botany field trips at a 600-acre property the land trust protects in the town of Jay.
To learn more and to register for the field trip, see adirondacklandtrust.org/Field-Trips.
Special hearing scheduled
ROUSES POINT — There will be a work session following the regularly scheduled Rouse Point Village Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Feb. 22.
The purpose of the session is to work on the village’s comprehensive plan.
This work session is open to the public.
