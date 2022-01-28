City postpones Tannen-BOOM! event
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has postponed the Tannen-BOOM! community bonfire event at the City Beach from this Saturday to Saturday, Feb. 5 due to forecasted inclement weather and high wind speeds.
The decision was made in consultation with Plattsburgh City Fire and Chief Scott Lawliss.
The event will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with the lighting of the bonfire, composed of residents' Christmas trees that have been collected by the City Department of Public Works, set to happen at around 4:30 p.m.
The Tannen-BOOM! will feature music and free hot chocolate, and is free to the public. Attendees must park in the Crete Parking lot, then use the sidewalk to access the event.
Though the event has been postponed, the DPW's free collection of the trees will still end today.
City School District looking for diamond ring owner
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District is trying to reunite a diamond ring with its owner.
The ring was found quite a while ago in front of the entryway doors of the Duken Building at 49 Broad Street.
The district said many people come to Duken from the community, so it's possible that the owner of the ring is not a school employee.
If this may be your ring or you know someone it might belong to, call 518-957-6002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.