Peru school board sets meeting
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 7:30 a.m.
The sole purpose of the meeting is to discuss hybrid and fully remote instructional models.
Due to current COVID-19 conditions, the meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet. The public may view the meeting live at meet.google.com/uuk-dhzq-onp. The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
An agenda will be available on the District's website.
Lake Placid school board to hold meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular scheduled board meeting on Feb. 2.
The meeting will be held at the Library Media Center, 34 School Street, Lake Placid.
It is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. with a motion to go into executive session to discuss special education with a regular board meeting to immediately follow.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will meet on Feb. 3.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the high/middle school library with items on the agenda including substitute appointments and capital project discussion.
Visit nccscougar.org online to see a complete agenda.
Full day pre-kindergarten registration open
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District is accepting full-day pre-k registrations for the 2021-2022 school year.
Interested families must register by May 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. to participate in the full-day pre-k lottery. To register, parents/guardians must bring their child’s birth certificate and two forms of address verification to the District Office Building located at 49 Broad Street.
Children must be four years of age on or before Dec. 1, 2021 to be eligible.
Inquiries should be directed to the City District Office at 518-957-6000.
