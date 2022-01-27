City issues boil water order
PLATTSBURGH — As a result of an emergency water main repair on City Hall Place, the City of Plattsburgh issued a boil water order for 15 and 17 Court St., and 104, 108 and 110 Margaret St. Wednesday.
The order will remain in effect until further notice.
Champlain lifts boil water order
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain lifted the boil water order for Finley Drive and Filion Lane on Wednesday.
Two check samples taken were absent of bacteria.
Boquet Valley CSD seeks school board candidates
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School District is seeking candidates to fill three 3-year term vacancies on the Board of Education.
The seats are currently held by Phil Mero, Heather Reynolds and Sue Russell.
Petitions are available in the District Office Mountain View Campus, 7530 Court St. in Elizabethtown, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Those who would like to be considered as a candidate for one of the terms must submit a petition to the District Clerk signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district and return the petition to the district office by 4 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Candidates seeking a seat on the school board must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, qualified to vote in the school district and able to read and write.
They must be residents of the district continuously for one year before the election, and cannot be employed by the board on which they shall serve or live in the same household as a family member who is also a member of the same school board.
The Board of Education annual meeting, board member election and budget vote will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Mountain View Campus.
For more information, contact District Clerk Jana Atwell at 518-873-6371 or jatwell@boquetvalleycsd.org.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 in the middle/high school library, 103 Route 276.
Agenda items include position appointments and approval of reports.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda is available at nccscougar.org.
