Jay town board to meet
JAY — The Town of Jay Town Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Town of Jay Community Center, 11 School Lane.
The purpose of the meeting will be to meet with Essex County officials about the administration of the wastewater treatment facility grant, discuss electric/utility bids and discuss the current residency requirements for employment with the town.
The meeting is open to the public.
Peru school district seeks school board candidate
PERU — The Peru Central School District is seeking a candidate to fill one at-large seat on the Board of Education due to the upcoming expiration of member Linda Morgan's term.
The five-year term will run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.
The Petition for Nomination of Candidate form is available in the District Office, 17 School Street, on weekdays except school holidays, or at perucsd.org/district/board-of-education/.
Petitions must be directed to the school district clerk, shall be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district and shall state the names and residences of the candidate and petition signers. The candidate’s phone number shall also be stated.
Those who run for the school board must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the district, able to read and write, and residents of the district continuously for one year before the election.
They also cannot be employed by the board or live in the same household with a family member who is also on the board.
Petitions must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 18. The school board election will be held on Tuesday, May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.