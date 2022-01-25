Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the Franklin Academy library, 42 Husky Lane.
It is anticipated that the board will convene an executive session for half an hour, with the business portion of the meeting commencing at 7:30 p.m.
Agenda items include a discussion on trauma sensitive programming, the Orton Gillingham reading discussion, a budget discussion and resignations and appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.