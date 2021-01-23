Board of elections to hold organizational meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Elections will hold its annual organizational meeting on Jan. 25 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held virtually and will be open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
To pre-register, contact the Board of Elections at 518-873-3474 or elections@essexcountyny.gov.
School board sets meeting
ELLENBURG DEPOT — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will conduct a budget work session via Webex on Jan. 26.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The public can view the meeting online at tinyurl.com/yx94agzb with event password V3GvZmVfM98 and access code 179 883 3145.
The event can also be accessed by phone by calling 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
Town board to hold meeting
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Schuyler Falls Town Board will hold a regular meeting on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will also be available to the public on Zoom videoconferencing with meeting ID: 857 4937 8004 and passcode: 219435.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 26.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy library.
It will be livestreamed.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Jan. 26.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. via Zoom at the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4255593262 with Meeting ID: 425 559 3262.
The meeting is open to the public.
County legislature sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet on Jan. 27, 2021 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are rejecting bids received for tax bill printing services and authorizing the purchasing agent to re-solicit bids, approving the selection of airport consultant/engineer, and approving appointments to the Lake Champlain/Lake George Regional Planning Board.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed.
Visit www.clintoncountygov.com online for details.
Beekmantown school audit committee sets meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Board of Education of the Beekmantown Central School District will meet on Jan. 27 at 7:50 a.m.
The meeting will be held via Google Meet to review the November and December Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, click on http://www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
Zoning board sets meeting
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a meeting on Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Ellenburg Town Hall at 13 Brandy Brook Road.
