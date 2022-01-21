City DPW lifts all parking bans
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works has lifted all parking bans related to Monday's snowstorm as of Thursday.
Saranac Lake school board seeks candidates
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education is soliciting interested candidates to fill an unexpired term that became vacant due to the resignation of a board member.
The appointee will hold the seat until the next school board election, to be held in May.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest that includes relevant background information and reasons for wishing to serve on the school board by 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 to District Clerk Fred Finn by mail at 79 Canaras Avenue, Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12983 or by email at finnfre@slcs.org.
For more information, contact Superintendent Diane Fox at 518-897-1408.
Youth Bureau accepts funding applications
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for state Office of Children and Family Services youth program funding for the 2022 fiscal year.
Youth development funding will be awarded to organizations offering community-level services designed to promote positive youth development, including but not limited to programs that promote physical and emotional wellness, educational achievement or civic, family and community engagement; family support services; services to prevent juvenile delinquency, child abuse and neglect; services to avert family crisis; and services to assist youth in need of crisis intervention or respite services.
Any community-based, 501(C)3 not-for-profit organization with a duly constituted board of directors may apply. All programs must be offered free of charge to participating youth.
Applications must be submitted to the Clinton County Youth Bureau by Friday, Feb. 25.
For more information or applications, call the Youth Bureau at 518-565-4750.
Beekmantown school board committee to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education Operations Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 in the Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way.
Agenda items include capital outlay, capital reserve, playgrounds and basketball courts.
