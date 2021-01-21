County law enforcement committee releasing survey
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee is requesting members of the community to participate in a confidential survey regarding their opinions and experience with the county sheriff's office.
The survey will remain open until Jan. 31, with the results of the survey assisting the committee as it strives toward its mission of reviewing the practices and policies of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
It will help shape any possible recommendations for changes, improvements or policies that the county legislature could put in place to help foster trust and mutual respect.
The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8TPNV6T.
