City DPW makes announcements
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works has announced that, effective midnight Thursday, the parking ban was modified.
It now only includes the business district (downtown area). Vehicles in violation of the ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
The parking ban will remain in effect until further notice.
DPW also lifted the boil water order that was issued for 176 to 181 Prospect Ave.
City Common Council to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 in the council chambers, 41 City Hall Place.
Agenda items include mayoral appointments, authorizing a retainer agreement with a local firm and approval of 2022 beer gardens for city events.
Masks are required for those who attend in-person. The meetings are also livestreamed on the city's Youtube page.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 in the junior/senior high school auditorium, 5 Calkins Place.
Agenda items include personnel items, a use of facilities agreement with Essex County and a pilot agreement.
