Moriah school board to meet

MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting today at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the high school library, and items on the agenda include a review of financial reports, policy updates and personnel matters.

A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.

Village to hold special meeting

DANNEMORA — The Village Board of the Village of Dannemora will hold a special meeting today at 4 p.m. at the Community Center cafeteria to discuss a contract for Medical director and any other business to come before the board.

Ticonderoga board to meet

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 21.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

It will be streamed live over WebEx online at tinyurl.com/y5jdbue8.

Use password: public to access. 

ORDA Board sets meeting 

LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will convene on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.

The meeting will not be open to the public. The public can watch remotely online at youtu.be/tkgiVYg8J3w

The agenda and board packet are available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and a broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you