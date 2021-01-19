Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting today at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the high school library, and items on the agenda include a review of financial reports, policy updates and personnel matters.
A full agenda can be found at www.moriahk12.org.
Village to hold special meeting
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of the Village of Dannemora will hold a special meeting today at 4 p.m. at the Community Center cafeteria to discuss a contract for Medical director and any other business to come before the board.
Ticonderoga board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 21.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
It will be streamed live over WebEx online at tinyurl.com/y5jdbue8.
Use password: public to access.
ORDA Board sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will convene on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will not be open to the public. The public can watch remotely online at youtu.be/tkgiVYg8J3w
The agenda and board packet are available prior to the meeting at www.orda.org and a broadcast of the event will be archived and posted to this site after it adjourns
