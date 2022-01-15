AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the middle/high school auditorium, 1490 State Route 9N.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Agenda items include special education recommendations and personnel issues.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Franklin County Solid Waste Management Authority to meet
CONSTABLE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will meet via Zoom at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Those interested can dial in at 1-929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 893 1488 9267 and the passcode is 839040.
