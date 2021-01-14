Plattsburgh School Board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School Board of Education will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The board anticipates going into executive session at 6 p.m., with the public session starting at approximately 7 p.m.
The board will be acting on miscellaneous personnel and business items.
Information on how members of the public can participate remotely via WebEx is available at plattscsd.org.
Village changes office hours
DANNEMORA — Effective Jan. 11, the Village of Dannemora's office hours were changed.
The office is now open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Agenda items include approval of financials, a contract with the Clinton County Board of Elections and the appointments/resignations of individuals.
The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda and a Zoom link through which members of the public can attend the meeting are available at saranac.org.
Town to hold organizational meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 19.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend via GoToMeeting.
Information on how to attend will be put on the town's facebook page, on What's Happening in Etown and on the town's website.
Ticonderoga school board sets meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held virtually.
Visit www.ticonderogak12.org for the web link or teleconference number to join.
