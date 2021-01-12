Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 12.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
Members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
It will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website and the meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org to be read at the meeting in the order they are received.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Elizabethtown to hold organizational meeting
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Town of Elizabethtown will hold its 2021 organizational meeting on Jan. 12.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend virtually via GoToMeeting.
Information on how to attend will be put on the town's facebook page, What's Happening in Etown and on the town's website.
School auditing committee sets meeting
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 21.
The meeting will be at 7:50 am via Google Meet to review the November and December Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, click on www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ for the public access call-in number.
BOCES board schedules meeting
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.