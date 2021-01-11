Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Jan. 13.
The meeting will be held in the High/Middle School Library at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda will include substitute appointments, retirements, resignations and a BBS capital project presentation.
Visit nccscougar.org online for a complete agenda.
Northern Adirondack board sets meeting, cancels workshop
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack School Board has canceled the public budget work session that was meant to take place on Jan. 12.
It will conduct a regular meeting at 6 p.m. that day via WebEx.
The meeting can be viewed online at tinyurl.com/yyzs9ar7 with password Jan12mtgNAC and access code 179 594 131, or can be listened to over the phone at 1-408-418-9388 using the same access code.
The meeting will begin with an executive session.
Malone school board sets meeting
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be livestreamed.
Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the start, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Due to current COVID-19 conditions, the meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet.
The public may view the meeting live at meet.google.com/hwh-gcwo-efq.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org. The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two (2) minutes per sender. Public comments may be submitted until noon on Jan. 12.
Comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org.
