Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a regular session at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the legislative chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St.
Resolutions to be acted upon include approval of appointments to the Strategic Tourism Planning Committee, approval of the Strategic Planning Commission’s recommendation to expend occupancy tax revenue and awarding of the bid for the airport fuel farm facility project.
The meeting is open to the public.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 in the middle/high school auditorium, 1490 State Route 9N.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session, with a regular session to immediately follow.
Agenda items include special education recommendations and personnel issues.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
City sets parking ban
PLATTSBURGH — As of midnight Wednesday, Feb. 9, there is a parking ban in effect for the downtown area's business district only.
The ban will remain in effect until further notice. Vehicles in violation of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense.
Plattsburgh school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 in the Duken School Building, 49 Broad St.
The board anticipates convening an executive session immediately following the start of the meeting. Public session, as well as the live stream, will start at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Agenda items include new hires, resignations and other miscellaneous personnel and business items.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required.
Those wishing to attend virtually can go to https://bit.ly/3HUnxvQ. The live stream is for viewing and listening only, so those who wish to make public comments are asked to attend in-person.
A complete agenda is available at www.plattscsd.org.
