Village of Champlain issues boil water order
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain has issued a boil water order due to a water main break for 11222 to 11238 State Route 9 and 9 to 33 Willow St., except 18 Willow Street.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Beekmantown school board to meet
WEST CHAZY — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way.
The board anticipates immediately convening an executive session to discuss the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person(s) or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person(s) or corporation.
The board's meeting usually begins at 6:15 p.m., but due to the extent of the anticipated executive session there is no current anticipated exit time for regular session to begin.
Agenda items include presentations on the 2022-2023 budget, resignations, appointments, retirements, athletic mergers and financial reports.
A complete agenda is available on the district website bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Dannemora Free Library board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Village Community Center, 70 Emmons St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the board room, 609 Miner Farm Road.
Agenda items include sports mergers, student recognition and appointments.
Jay, Black Brook to hold joint meeting
AuSABLE FORKS — The towns of Jay and Black Brook will hold a joint special meeting of their town boards at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Town of Black Brook Offices, 18 North Main St. in AuSable Forks.
The boards will review maps, plans and reports prepared by MJ Engineering and Land Surveying P.C., dated May 2020, regarding the increase, improvement, construction and reconstruction of existing facilities and appurtenances relative to the jointly owned sewage treatment facilities owned by the AuSable Forks-Jay Sewer District and the AuSable Forks-Black Brook Sewer District.
This includes but is not limited to disinfection work, equipment and controls together with site work therefore, phosphorus removal, lagoon improvements, effluent flow metering and all contracting work associated therewith together with all perspective soft costs set forth in the engineer’s report.
The boards will consider all available maps, plans, reports and materials in determining whether to go to bid for each project; financing alternatives for each project, including authorization for the execution of any and all necessary documents required for financing to EFC or other alternatives and any grants; all town law requirements, including setting a public interest hearing and making all public interest determinations; and any and all other matters necessary to begin and complete these projects together with appropriate resolutions.
The towns will also consider any and all other pertinent town business which may need to be addressed to come before the boards.
All interested members of the public are invited to attend and give comment.
